Anticipation builds as Morocco hosts Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco is under huge pressure to win its second Africa Cup of Nations trophy when it hosts Senegal in the tournament final in Rabat on Sunday.

The Atlas Lions are aiming to end a 50-year wait since winning their first Africa Cup in 1976.

Hundreds of fans wearing the kingdom’s red-and-green colors were milling around the 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium hours before kickoff, many still looking for tickets.

Inside, members of the official Senegalese supporters’ club — some clad in green, some in yellow and others in red to make the colors of the Senegal flag – were dancing to drums and trumpets in a section behind one of the goals at least three hours before kickoff at 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Their noise was drowned out when the Moroccan players took their first steps out on the field for a pre-game walkabout. Their Senegalese counterparts were welcomed by a deafening chorus of whistles when they emerged for their walkabout.

Lineups

Morocco coach Walid Regragui was fielding his strongest side, captained by Achraf Hakimi at right back, with Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina and left back Noussair Mazraoui completing the back line in front of goalkeeper Yassine “Bono” Bounou, the hero in the semifinal penalty shootout win over Nigeria.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Neil El Aynaoui and Ismael Saibari were the midfield trio supporting Brahim Díaz attacking on the left, Ayoub El Kaabi up front, and Bilal El Khannous on the right.

Morocco left winger Eliesse Ben Seghir missed the game with injury.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw opted for the 20-year-old Mamadou Sarr in defense in place of the suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly alongside Moussa Niakhaté in front of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. El Hadji Malick Diouf was at left back, with Antoine Mendy on the right in place of Krépin Diatta, who was injured in the pre-match warmup.

Ousseynou Niang also got injured during the warmup.

Idrissa Gueye and Lamine Camara formed the midfield, flanked by Pape Alassane Gueye on the left and Iliman Ndiaye on the right. Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson were the front two.

Senegal's quest

Senegal is also chasing its second African Cup trophy after winning the 2021 edition. Midfielder Habib Diarra is suspended alongside Koulibaly, who misses his second final after being suspended for the 2019 decider, too.

Mané was to lead the Teranga Lions in what was likely to be his last Africa Cup match after taking part in six tournaments.

The Senegalese Football Federation decried a lack of "fair play" from the Moroccan hosts less than two days before the final, citing a lack of security, problems with the team hotel, training facilities and ability to get tickets for its supporters.

High stakes

Defeat at the final stage would be a demoralizing blow for Morocco, which has invested heavily in soccer facilities and infrastructure before it co-hosts the 2030 World Cup. One of the most aggressive infrastructure buildouts in African sporting history fueled protests in October from mostly young Moroccans who feel other areas are being neglected. Key issues remain health, literacy and employment.

