Montpellier denies forward Mary Fowler's racism allegation and threatens legal action

French soccer club Montpellier has denied racism allegations made by Australia forward Mary Fowler, who said a teammate gave her bananas as a departing gift in 2022.

Montpellier said in a statement Thursday it discovered “with astonishment a number of accusations” made by Fowler in her memoir, “Bloom,” and said there's no evidence to support her claims.

"Some of them are particularly serious, and the shortcut that results from them — portraying the club as a racist entity — is unacceptable,” Montpellier's statement said.

Fowler was 17 when she joined Montpellier in 2020 and played there for 2½ seasons before leaving for Manchester City.

In her book, Fowler wrote that she and teammate Ashleigh Weerden were left out of a presentation for departing players, who were given flowers after the final home game of the season.

“Afterwards, when we got inside the changing room, some of our teammates questioned why we hadn’t received any flowers,” Fowler wrote, according to excerpts of her book quoted by Australian media.

“We shrugged our shoulders, just as clueless as they were. A few of the girls laughed about it and then one of the other players came over and handed my friend and me some bananas, saying, ‘Here, have these.’ That was the cherry on top.

“Since leaving Montpellier, my friend and I have spoken about that moment a few times," she added. "Not receiving flowers was one thing, but as two of only six Black girls in the squad, receiving bananas wasn’t something I could laugh off and forget about.”

Montpellier, which said it may take legal action, offered a different version of events.

“From a purely factual standpoint, the truth leaves no room for interpretation,” the club said. “On June 1, 2022, the women’s team played their last home match against Bordeaux. At the end of the match, as had been customary for several seasons, two players whose contracts were expiring — and who were therefore wearing the club’s colors for the last time — were honored with a bouquet of flowers. This was neither the case for Mary Fowler nor for the teammate mentioned in her book, both of whom were still under contract with the club until 30 June 2023. It would therefore have been rather inappropriate for the club to offer them a ‘farewell gift.’”

Regarding the alleged events inside the dressing room, the club said it consulted those present that day and concluded that no evidence supports Fowler's account.

“If incidents of this nature had been reported and proven, the club would have taken all necessary measures as soon as they were brought to its attention,” Montpellier said. “Racism is a serious issue that must not be exploited. The club wishes to reiterate its daily commitment to fighting all forms of discrimination.”

