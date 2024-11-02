Sports

Montgomery exercises $22.5M option with D-backs, Pederson opts out, AP source says

By DAVID BRANDT

Diamondbacks Options Baseball FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File) (Aaron Gash/AP)

By DAVID BRANDT

PHOENIX — (AP) — Left-hander Jordan Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million option with the Arizona Diamondbacks while the team exercised options to retain third baseman Eugenio Suárez and right-hander Merrill Kelly for 2025, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press.

Joc Pederson declined his mutual option for $14 million, will get a $3 million buyout and becomes a free agent, the person said, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity because the moves had not been announced by the team.

Montgomery, 31, signed a one-year deal last March worth $25 million, but didn't live up to the high price tag, finishing with a 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA over 117 innings. The poor performance drew the ire of D-backs owner Ken Kendrick following the season.

Montgomery's option would have increased to $25 million if he had made 23 starts — he finished with 21. The option brings the total amount of his deal to $47.5 million.

Suárez was a key piece for the Diamondbacks and had one of the best seasons of his career, batting .256 with 30 homers and 101 RBIs. He'll make $15 million next season as part of a deal he signed with the Reds in 2018, raising the contract's worth to to $79 million over eight years.

Kelly, 36, battled a shoulder injury for much of last season but was good when he pitched, finishing 5-1 with a 4.03 ERA. He'll make $7 million next season, making his contract worth $24 million over three seasons.

The left-handed hitting Pederson hit well against right-handed pitching last season and finished with 23 homers, batting in the middle of the D-backs order. Counting the buyout, he made $12.5 million during his year in Arizona.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!