Mohamed Salah scores late penalty to preserve Liverpool's 100% start

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Liverpool left it late again and moved back to the top of the Premier League.

The defending champion secured a 1-0 win against Burnley on Sunday and preserved its 100% start to the season thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Mohamed Salah.

“We don’t give up. We just try to push ourselves and our team to the limit,” Salah told Sky Sports.

After late winners against Bournemouth and Newcastle already this term, Liverpool staged another dramatic finale at Turf Moor.

Arne Slot's team looked set to drop points for the first time this season, but was handed a lifeline when Hannibal Mejbri handled the ball in the box and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

Salah did the rest by blasting a powerful shot past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before running away in celebration.

Salah’s goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time and he took sole possession of fourth place in all-time Premier League scorers. The Egyptian is now on 188 goals — behind Alan Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213) and Wayne Rooney (208).

Late joy for Liverpool was yet more late pain for Burnley. The newly promoted side lost 3-2 against Manchester United in its last game — also from a stoppage-time penalty.

Manchester City hosts Manchester United later Sunday.

Late drama

According to Premier League statistician Opta, Liverpool is the first team in the division to score winning goals in the final 10 minutes or later in four successive games.

Time will tell if so many late victories point to a winning mentality or deeper-rooted problems for a team that often needs to get itself out of jail.

Against a Burnley team down to 10 men after Lesley Ugochukwu was sent off in the 84th minute, Liverpool needed an error from Mejbri to rescue the points, with the midfielder handling Jeremie Frimpong's cross.

“We needed a moment of luck, or a moment of magic. We didn’t have the magic, but we had the luck,” Slot told the BBC. “You are hoping and trying to make it more difficult, but they were strong.”

