Mike McDaniel joins Harbaugh, Herbert as Chargers' offensive coordinator after Dolphins firing

LOS ANGELES — Mike McDaniel has agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator.

The Chargers announced the hiring Monday of McDaniel, who spent the past four seasons as the Miami Dolphins' head coach. McDaniel was fired less than three weeks ago after going 35-33 and missing the playoffs in the past two years.

After interviewing for multiple head coaching jobs this month, McDaniel has agreed to join Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers, who finished their second straight 11-6 season under the veteran head coach with a second playoff exit in the wild-card round.

Harbaugh fired Greg Roman this month after another season in which the Bolts failed to maximize the talents of Justin Herbert, who has never won a playoff game despite being widely considered one of the NFL's best quarterbacks after six seasons. Los Angeles lost 16-3 to the New England Patriots in the opening round.

McDaniel is widely considered one of the top offensive minds in football. He worked under Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers before taking over the Dolphins, who had one of the NFL's most productive offenses throughout his up-and-down tenure.

