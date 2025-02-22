Michigan agrees to multiyear contract extension with coach Dusty May during successful debut season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan has agreed to a multiyear contract extension for Dusty May, who this season became the first basketball coach in school history to win his first 13 home games.

The school announced the move on Friday two hours before tipping off against rival Michigan State.

“His commitment to this university and the success of the men’s basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds," athletic director Warde Manuel said.

May, a Bob Knight protege, made it clear he is happy with the 12th-ranked Wolverines and had no interest in being the next coach at Indiana. Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is stepping down after the season.

In May's debut season, Michigan has won 20 games for the first time in four years.

The Wolverines were leading the Big Ten entering their first of two scheduled games against the 14th-ranked Spartans.

May was hired nearly 11 months ago to replace the fired Juwan Howard and take over a team that lost a school-record 24 games. The Wolverines finished last in the Big Ten last season, their worst showing in the conference since 1961.

May was 126-69 over six seasons at FAU and led the American Athletic Conference program to a 35-4 record and the Final Four in 2023.

With seven transfers and four freshmen, he has exceeded modest expectations at Michigan.

