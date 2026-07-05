Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Pérez working on perfect game through 6 innings against Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Pérez has not allowed a baserunner through six innings against the Athletics on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Pérez, who has never pitched a complete game in his major league career, has retired all 18 batters he’s faced with seven strikeouts. Pérez has thrown 83 pitches, 50 for strikes.

Miami leads 8-0.

The Marlins have not had a perfect game in the 33-year history of the franchise.

The A’s have not come close to getting on base. Pérez has gotten the A’s to hit six flyouts, only one of which made it to the warning track.

Pérez is facing the A’s for the first time since his rookie season of 2023.

The last pitcher to throw a perfect game in the major leagues was Domingo Germán for the New York Yankees against the A's on July 28, 2023.

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