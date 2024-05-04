Miami Marlins working on trade that would send 2B Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman and reigning NL batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

The Marlins said Friday that the deal was pending a review of medical information before it could be finalized and formally announced.

Miami changed its lineup minutes before first pitch in Oakland, pulling the 27-year-old Arraez out of the leadoff spot.

Instead, he made his way through the visitor's dugout at the Coliseum shaking hands and offering hugs and goodbyes with his now-former teammates, coaches and staff.

He should provide an instant spark to the Padres' lineup. San Diego trails the first-place Dodgers in the talented NL West.

Arraez was hitting .299 with five RBIs and had scored 22 runs with a .347 on-base percentage over 16 games during Miami's 9-24 start. A two-time All-Star, he also won an AL batting title for the Minnesota Twins in 2022 before they traded him to Miami for Pablo Lopez in January 2023.

ESPN first reported the trade Friday.

