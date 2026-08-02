Mets agree to trade pitcher Freddy Peralta to Rays for 3 minor leaguers, AP source says

NEW YORK — The last-place New York Mets have agreed to trade starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor leaguers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the teams hadn’t announced the deal.

Peralta, a two-time All-Star who can become a free agent following the World Series, has been a disappointment with the Mets after they acquired him from Milwaukee in a January trade. But he could boost the middle of a strong rotation for the pitching-rich Rays, who began the day with the best record in the American League at 65-45 and a 3 1/2-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees.

New York will receive outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-hander Gary Gill Hill in exchange for Peralta.

The move comes a day before baseball's trade deadline at 6 p.m. EDT on Monday.

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