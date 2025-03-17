Sports

Messi out of World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil

By DEBORA REY
MLS Inter Miami Atlanta Soccer Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard/AP)
BUENOS AIRES — (AP) — Argentina star Lionel Messi will miss the upcoming South American World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil.

The 37-year-old Messi was not included in the 25-man squad announced Monday by coach Lionel Scaloni.

Argentine media reported that Messi suffered a sore left thigh on Sunday during Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Atlanta United in the MLS.

However, the Argentine Football Association did not disclose the reasons for his absence.

Argentina, which leads the standings with 25 points, will visit second-place Uruguay on Friday and host fifth-place Brazil four days later at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Messi is not the only absentee for two matches that could seal Argentina's qualification. Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Montiel and Giovani Lo Celso have also been ruled out.

