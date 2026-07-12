Sports

Argentina and Switzerland head to extra time with World Cup quarterfinal tied at 1-1

By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Switzerland Argentina WCup Soccer Switzerland's Dan Ndoye (11) scores his team's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Argentina and Switzerland headed to extra time with their World Cup quarterfinal tied at 1-1 on Saturday night, though the Swiss were playing a man short after losing Breel Embolo a red card late in the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister scored in the 10th minute off a corner kick from Lionel Messi for the reigning champion. Dan Ndoye equalized for Switzerland in the second half, keeping alive its hopes of finally making a World Cup semifinal.

The winner will play England on Wednesday in Atlanta. The Three Lions beat Norway 2-1 earlier Saturday.

The Swiss had just tied the game when Leandro Paredes was shown a yellow card for a tackle on Embolo, but video showed that the Swiss player was falling before the Argentina midfielder made contact with him. Because Embolo received a yellow card earlier in the match, he was given a red card, leaving the Swiss trying to defend with 10 players.

It’s the second time a yellow card has been overturned using the “mistaken identity” protocol at the World Cup. The rule allows the video assistant referee to intervene when an incorrect player is shown a yellow or red card.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here ]

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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