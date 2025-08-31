Medvedev splits with longtime coach after US Open meltdown

NEW YORK — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has split with longtime coach Gilles Cervara after a disappointing year in the Grand Slam tournaments ended with his meltdown in a first-round loss at the U.S. Open.

Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, and Cervara both posted messages Sunday on Instagram, thanking each other for a successful partnership that included the Russian reaching No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

“I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let’s see what life brings us in the future,” Medvedev wrote about their “amazing 8-10 years together” in the caption of a photo of them holding their U.S. Open trophies.

Medvedev has won 20 titles but has fallen to No. 13 in the rankings and lost in the first round of the last three major tournaments, including twice to Benjamin Bonzi.

It was during his loss to Bonzi last week that he had a tirade after the chair umpire allowed Bonzi another first serve after a photographer came onto the court during the match, eventually getting fined $42,500 by the U.S. Open for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse.

Cervara wrote that he loved coaching and supporting Medvedev “(even when it was difficult), and finding solutions with you and the team to help you perform.”

“I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength,” he added. “It will return, I’m sure.”

