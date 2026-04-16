Mbappé's trophyless streak in the Champions League continues after move to Real Madrid

MADRID — It's been almost two years since Kylian Mbappé left Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid, in part to try and win the Champions League.

The France captain and the Champions League's greatest club are still waiting for that win.

Meanwhile, PSG lifted the Champions League trophy right after his departure and is back in the semifinals this season.

Mbappé's latest hopes of breaking through with his first European title ended with Madrid's elimination by Bayern Munich in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Madrid is on the brink of going a second straight season without a major trophy since adding Mbappé in one of the most high-profile signings ever.

The club's only triumphs with Mbappé came in the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, both in 2024. Madrid hasn't won a title in Spain since the forward arrived.

The only remaining chance for a trophy this season is in La Liga but Madrid trails leader Barcelona by nine points with seven rounds left.

Mbappé has received some criticism from fans despite his goals, and the pressure on him is expected to only increase after yet another failure in the Champions League.

Here's a look at how Madrid and Mbappé have fared during this rare trophyless run:

Champions League

In his first attempt to win the Champions League with Madrid in 2024-25, a Mbappé getting used to his new team scored seven goals, six fewer than the top scorers. The defending champion at the time, Madrid was eliminated by Arsenal in the quarterfinals.

This season, a much more settle Mbappé has left the quarterfinals again but as the leading scorer with 15, two shy of Cristiano's Ronaldo record of 17 in a single season. Mbappé scored on Wednesday in the 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich.

Spanish league

In his debut in the league in 2024-25, Mbappé was the league top scorer with 31, four more than Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, his closest competitor. But Madrid finished four points behind the Catalan club in the standings.

Mbappé is the league leading marksman again this season with 23, two more than Vedad Muriqi of Mallorca. Madrid had been keeping pace with Barcelona but it didn't win its last matches and has lost ground.

Copa del Rey

Last year, Madrid got past Real Sociedad in the semifinals but lost to Barcelona 3-2 in the final, where Mbappé scored. This season, Madrid was shocked by second-division Albacete in the round of 16, with the elimination coming just after the team dumped coach Xabi Alonso for Álvaro Arbeloa.

Spanish Super Cup

Mbappé scored in the 2025 final but Madrid was routed 5-2 by Barcelona. The Catalan rival beat Mbappé's Madrid again (3-2) in the final this season.

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