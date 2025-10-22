Mbappé leads Madrid against struggling Juventus in Champions League; Qarabag looking to stay perfect

Driven by Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid will be looking to continue its perfect start in the Champions League when it hosts struggling Juventus on Wednesday.

Mbappé has 18 goals in 14 appearances with Madrid and France this season. He has scored five goals overall in Madrid's two Champions League matches. Juventus drew both its matches in Europe and hasn't won since Sept. 13. It lost 2-0 at Como at the weekend and coach Igor Tudor is very much under pressure.

Another team which is enjoying a perfect start is — somewhat surprisingly — Qarabag.

Qarabag had never won in the competition proper before but the team from Azerbaijan will go for three in a row when it visits winless Athletic Bilbao.

Liverpool is on a four-game losing streak that includes Sunday's home defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League and will try to rebound in the Champions League when it visits Eintracht Frankfurt. Among Liverpool's recent setbacks was a loss at Galatasaray in its second league-phase match.

Also, Chelsea hosts Ajax, and Tottenham travels to Monaco.

