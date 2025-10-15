Max Muncy sets Dodgers record by hitting his 14th career postseason homer

MILWAUKEE — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy set a franchise record by hitting his 14th career postseason homer in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Muncy’s 412-foot drive over the center-field wall broke the Dodgers record he had shared with Justin Turner and Corey Seager. The solo shot off Freddy Peralta extended Los Angeles' lead to 3-1.

It was Muncy’s 70th postseason game with the Dodgers. Turner played 86 postseason games for Los Angeles from 2014-22. Seager appeared in 61 postseason games with the Dodgers from 2015-21.

Muncy nearly set the team record in Game 1 when he hit a long drive to center that was inches from becoming a grand slam. That shot instead turned into an unusual 8-6-2 double play after the ball popped out of center fielder Sal Frelick's glove. Frelick attempted to make a leaping grab, but the ball bounced off the top of the wall before he caught it and the Brewers ended up forcing runners out at home plate and third base.

Muncy also holds the Dodgers record with 60 career postseason walks.

___

