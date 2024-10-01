Mason Rudolph leads Titans to first win of season, 31-12 over Dolphins after Will Levis is injured

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Mason Rudolph led seven scoring drives after starter Will Levis left with a shoulder injury, and the Tennessee Titans beat the Miami Dolphins 31-12 on Monday night.

Rudolph threw for 85 yards and completed 9 of 17 passes in relief of Levis, who attempted just four passes before running and diving for a first down on Tennessee's second drive and coming down hard on his right throwing shoulder.

He stood on the sideline with his helmet but didn't return.

Nick Folk made field goals of 53, 52, 47, 51 and 29 yards for the Titans, who won their first game of the season. Running back Tyjae Spears took a direct snap and ran it in for a 7-yard touchdown. Tony Pollard had a 4-yard touchdown run to go with 88 yards on 22 carries.

Tyler Huntley, who signed with the Dolphins on Sept. 17 off Baltimore's practice squad, ran for a touchdown and had 96 passing yards. But the Dolphins' offense continued to struggle without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains on injured reserve with a concussion.

Huntley was named starter on Saturday, as No. 2 quarterback Skylar Thompson nurses a rib injury.

Huntley brought the Dolphins (1-3) within 10 when he scored on a 1-yard run with 3:40 left. He was intercepted on the two-point conversion attempt, and the Titans recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Huntley was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on Miami's last effort at a comeback, adding two more points for the Titans.

Tyreek Hill was held under 50 yards receiving for the third straight game with 23 yards on four catches.

Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins was also quiet with two catches for 31 yards.

Levis threw for 25 yards with an interception before the injury.

Linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah intercepted Levis and secured the ball between his knees to end a promising opening drive for the Titans.

The Dolphins gave it right back when Huntley threw a backward pass to Hill that went off the receiver's finger tips. It was initially ruled an incomplete pass but after review, it was overturned to a fumble that Tennessee recovered.

That was the first takeaway of the season for the Titans, who entered the game with a minus-7 turnover differential.

It was also the first of numerous miscues for the Dolphins: two players in motion at the snap multiple times, uncharacteristic drops by playmakers and an overall inability to sustain drives.

A puzzling sequence happened just before halftime. Miami got the ball after forcing a punt with about a minute left in the second. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell got a hand on the ball as Ryan Stonehouse tried to boot it away. Linebacker Duke Riley then tried to grab the bouncing punt but appeared to lose it in a scrum.

After a lengthy review, officials ruled that Tennessee touched the ball first, giving the Dolphins possession.

They did nothing with it, instead handing it back to the Titans after Huntley couldn't corral a bad snap.

Rudolph then moved the Tennessee offense into field goal territory and spiked it with 1 second left. Folk made his third field goal of the night.

It all led to loud boos coming from the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium as the Dolphins headed to halftime trailing 9-3 and were held without a touchdown for the eighth straight quarter.

The Dolphins have not led a game at all this season. Their only win came in the opener on a walk-off field goal by Jason Sanders. Sanders made kicks of 44 and 56 yards.

INJURIES

Titans: NT Keondre Coburn left with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Dolphins: RB Jeff Wilson Jr. injured his knee in pregame warmups and did not play. ... LB Jaelan Phillips left in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return. Phillips, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season, hit the turf several times when he went down and threw his helmet in frustration.

UP NEXT

Titans: Have a bye Sunday, then host the Colts on Oct. 13.

Dolphins: At Patriots on Sunday.

