Marcus Stroman reports to Yankees camp and insists he won't go to the bullpen

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Marcus Stroman reported to New York Yankees spring training on Friday after missing the first two days of workouts and said he will refuse to pitch out of the bullpen.

“I won’t pitch in the bullpen. I’m a starter,” he said, repeating ”I’m a starter” seven times in a 13-second span.

Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt are the Yankees’ top five starters, and a bullpen role for Stroman appears possible if he isn't traded and the others don't get hurt.

“We’re building him up to be a starting pitcher and that's so far out there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "As we go when things come up, we’ll address them.”

While the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are planning six-man rotations, Boone said the Yankees are unlikely to do so.

“Never say never. I don’t necessarily see us doing that," Boone said. “Reality is we’re probably getting 10, 11 guys ready to be starters and who knows how many of them you’re going to have to use right away or at some point during the season?”

Stroman is to throw a bullpen on Saturday. Among the shorter pitchers in the major leagues, he spoke of his durability.

“How many people can stay healthy and do it 30-plus starts year after year and year, especially after being the one that they said could never do it at my size?" Stroman said.

Though the 33-year-old right-hander isn’t required to participate in spring training until Feb. 22, according to the collective bargaining agreement, most players arrive on the voluntary reporting date.

“I just felt like today was a good day to come,” Stroman said. “Valentine’s Day, I feel like the vibes are going to be proper. Everyone’s happy on this day.”

Stroman had spoken with Boone about the timing of his arrival.

“I don’t think there was a need for me to be here in the last few days given the climate,” Stroman said. “I talked to Boonie. We had a great conversation. Everything’s honestly perfect and seamless. And my relationship with the guys in the clubhouse hasn’t changed. So I feel great to be back and I’m ready to roll.”

Stroman is due an $18 million salary in the second season of a $37 million, two-year contract. He has a conditional player option for 2026 that would be triggered if he pitches at least 140 innings this year.

Stroman was 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in his first season with the Yankees, making 29 starts and one relief appearance. He slumped to 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA in four September appearances and as left off the Division Series roster but added for the League Championship and World Series, though he didn’t pitch in any games.

He said he was willing to pitch in relief in October.

“Playoffs, there’s different roles. That calls for different — yeah, for you to be in different circumstances. I was completely fine with that," he said. “But overall, I'm a starter. I've been doing this 10-plus years and, like I said, not many people do it at that level or can stay healthy at the level that I do to go out there and give 30-plus starts that I do pretty routinely.”

Stroman is 87-85 with a 3.72 ERA in 10 major league seasons.

“Glad he’s here today,” Boone said. "He really is in a good frame of mind and I think he’s ready to go physically, mentally. Even had a fun, good talk with him and a couple of our coaches in my office just catching up, too, today. So he's ready to go and it's our job to help him get ready and, yeah, hopefully put it behind us.”

