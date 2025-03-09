March Madness: Omaha headed to 1st NCAA Tournament, even with a loss in Summit League final

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — Omaha is headed to its first NCAA Tournament — even if the Mavericks lose the Summit League championship game.

Omaha will play St. Thomas in the tournament final Sunday night, but St. Thomas is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament while completing its transition to Division I. That means Omaha will receive the league's automatic bid no matter the result, because the Mavericks won the regular-season conference title.

Tony Osburn scored 30 points in Omaha's 100-75 victory over South Dakota in the semifinals Saturday night. St. Thomas beat North Dakota 85-69.

Playing its 14th season since moving up to Division I status, Omaha is in the Summit League championship game for the third time but has never won it.

St. Thomas was kicked out of its Division III league for being too dominant. The Minnesota school then jumped all the way up to Division I. This is the final year the Tommies won't be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

