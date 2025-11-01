Manning throws 3 touchdowns and No. 20 Texas holds of No. 9 Vanderbilt late for 34-31 win

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas quarterback Arch Manning returned from a concussion a week earlier to pass for 328 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard connection with Ryan Wingo on the first play of the game, to lead the No. 20 Longhorns over No. 9 Vanderbilt 34-31 on Saturday.

Texas led 34-10 in the fourth quarter before Vanderbilt staged a desperate rally behind quarterback Diego Pavia’s touchdown run, 67-yard scoring pass to Eli Stowers and a final TD toss to Richie Hoskins with 33 seconds left.

The Vanderbilt rally ended when the Commodores’ onside kick bounced through several players and eventually rolled out of bounds.

Manning had been injured in Texas’ overtime win over Mississippi State and spent the week in concussion protocol. By Friday night, he’d been removed from the team’s injury report to the Southeastern Conference and started against the Commodores.

Against Vanderbilt, Manning went 25 of 33. Quintrevion Wisner rushed 18 times for 75 yards and a score, and Wingo had two receptions for 89 yards for Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC).

His first throw of the game was a short toss to Wingo, who broke two tackles and was off on a sprint to the end zone. Manning also connected with C.J. Baxter as Texas built a 24-3 lead in the first half.

Manning took a hard hit on his third touchdown pass, this one to Emmett Mosely V, but popped right up and celebrated with his teammates.

Pavia struggled to get the Commodores (7-2, 3-2) going until late against a Texas defense that sacked him six times and limited his ability to run over the first three quarters.

Pavia finished 27 for 38 for 365 yards and three TDs. Stowers had seven receptions for 146 yards and two scores.

The Takeaway

Vanderbilt: The loss damages its SEC title hopes, and the rally came up short by the slimmest of margins. The Commodores were only inches away from recovering the onside kick. And kicker Brock Taylor missed a 48-yard field goal attempt wide right in the third quarter.

Texas: Texas has plenty to like about Manning &. Co. right now. After starting the season No. 1, the Longhorns were 3-2 by early October and unranked. A four-game win streak with a victory over a Top 10 opponent keeps the Longhorns among the SEC leaders and within sight of a possible third consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff.

Up next

Vanderbilt hosts Auburn Nov. 8.

Texas plays at No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 15.

