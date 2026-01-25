Cunha's winner for Man United against Arsenal blows Premier League race wide open

MANCHESTER, England — Matheus Cunha blew the Premier League title race wide open with a stunning winner as Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 on Sunday.

The Brazil international curled a long-range shot past goalkeeper David Raya in the 87th minute to decide a thrilling game at the Emirates Stadium that leaves Arsenal just four points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the standings.

Cunha said it was “100%” his best moment since joining United last summer.

“These are the kind of games we dream to play in,” he told Sky Sports. “The games that we watch on television and we want to be part of.”

United is up to fourth after back-to-back wins under head coach Michael Carrick, who is increasingly strengthening his case to be given the job on a long-term basis, having beaten City in his previous game in charge.

Two games in, Carrick has beaten the top two in England's top flight.

“He's been brilliant with us. He's brought a fresh energy and the group has really galvanized,” said United defender Harry Maguire. “Two tough games and everyone probably thinks we are going to come away with not many points. But to win both is magnificent.”

For Arsenal it's three games without a win in the league to give hope to its title rivals. This was its first home loss this season and came despite taking the lead in the 29th through Lisandro Martinez's own-goal when trying to block Martin Odegaard's shot.

If that was a gift, so was United’s equalizer in the 37th. Martin Zubimendi’s loose pass played Bryan Mbeumo through on goal and the Cameroon forward rounded Raya to fire into the empty net. It was his second goal in as many games since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, having also scored against City last week.

Patrick Dorgu was also on the score sheet against City and he crashed in a spectacular long-ranger off the underside of the bar five minutes into the second half to put United in front.

Mikel Merino looked to have salvaged at least a draw for Arsenal when he bundled in an equalizer in the 84th until Cunha’s outrageous winner.

“The performance wasn’t good enough and we should have done better. Now it is time to stick together more and to keep working and bounce back,” said Arsenal captain Odegaard.

Carrick's flying start

Carrick is only contracted until the end of the season while United weighs up its long-term plans. But he could put himself into contention for a longer deal if he carries on like this.

Wins against City and Arsenal have put United in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League. And the thrilling performances have brought smiles back to the faces of fans.

“I give a lot of credit to the staff and the players, in terms of what they have invested and the way they have bought into it,” Carrick said. “It is a really collective feeling and it’s great when it comes together and everyone is in it.

“We said two weeks ago when we came in that we make every decision for the greater good for the football club. My job is to keep improving the team and not getting carried away with two massive results.”

Carrick previously took temporary charge of United for three games when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in 2021.

He is unbeaten over his two spells - winning four of his five games - including two victories against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Arsenal stumbles again

Arsenal remains at the top and in contention for a clean sweep of trophies.

More dropped points, however, raise fresh questions about Arteta’s team, having finished runner-up three years running.

Arsenal has picked up just two points from a possible nine and despite slips from City and Aston Villa in recent weeks, it holds only a slender lead.

“If you want to win, you have to go through those moments,” said Arteta. “The margins are very small and we made them even smaller in the manner we did certain things. Now it is time to react and see what we are made of.

“We want to play with those demands and we know that today we were not at our level and we paid the price.”

Villa on the march

Aston Villa kept up its unlikely title challenge with a 2-0 win against Newcastle.

Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins scored in each half at St. James' Park to move third-place Villa level on points with Manchester City in second on 46 points and four behind Arsenal.

Buendia fired Villa ahead with a dipping shot from outside of the area in the 19th minute and Watkins doubled the lead in the 88th.

Villa has not won the title since 1981 and seven years ago was playing in the second-tier Championship. But under coach Unai Emery, the Midlands club has been transformed.

And it is firmly in the race for the title after its 13th win in its last 16 league games. City is ahead of Villa on goal difference after a 2-0 win against last-place Wolves on Saturday.

Rosenior's Chelsea wins again

Chelsea is also going in the right direction under new coach Liam Rosenior. Goals from Estevao, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez sealed a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Rosenior has won four of his five games in charge in all competitions, with two of those coming in the league.

Forest eases relegation worries

At the bottom of the standings Nottingham Forest picked up a crucial 2-0 win at Brentford to reopen a five-point gap to the relegation zone.

West Ham's 3-1 win against Sunderland on Saturday saw the London club move to within two points of 17th-place Forest. But an unlikely win for Forest at high-flying Brentford boosted its survival chances.

Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi got the goals in each half for Sean Dyche's team.

