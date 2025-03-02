Man United crashes out of the FA Cup but Amorim says winning the Premier League is his ultimate goal

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after losing on penalties to Fulham.

But rather than bemoan the latest blow in a miserable season, United coach Ruben Amorim insisted his sights were set on a bigger trophy.

“The goal is to win the Premier League. So I know that we are losing games and losing trophies during this season, but the goal is to win the Premier League again,” said Amorim after the 4-3 shootout loss at Old Trafford. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take. But that is our goal.

“If you think like that, we can suffer a little bit in these defeats — a lot sometimes — but we have a goal, so we continue, no matter what, we continue forward.”

Cup holder United was sent spinning out in the fifth round as Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee saw spot kicks saved after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the hero with the crucial stops that set up a quarterfinal match against Crystal Palace.

It took a second-half equalizer from Bruno Fernandes to send the game to extra time after Calvin Bassey headed Fulham in front just before the break. But it proved a temporary reprieve for United, which is now left with just one trophy to aim for this season — the Europa League.

Amorim’s ambition

United last won the Premier League in the 2012-13 season and, despite Amorim's ambition, the next league title feels a long way off. His team is languishing in 14th place in the standings and looks unlikely to finish in the top half this season.

It has been a torrid start for the Portuguese coach, who only took charge in November.

Knockout competitions had provided a rare source of optimism, and with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all eliminated from the FA Cup, the path was opening up for United to successfully defend the trophy it lifted last May.

But the 13-time winner posed little threat in a first half that ended with sections of the home support jeering after Bassey headed Fulham in front from close range.

United captain Fernandes sparked the home team into life with a low, first time finish from inside the box in the 71st minute.

United then had chances to win. Alejandro Garnacho was denied by Leno when through on goal in added time and the keeper blocked another effort from Chido Obi in extra time before his shootout heroics.

“I know they had chances but I think we were the best team on the pitch,” Fulham coach Marco Silva said. “Our team was on the ball, dominating the ball. We deserve to be in the next stage.”

Welbeck winner

Danny Welbeck fired Brighton into the last eight with an extra-time winner against Newcastle.

Welbeck — a two-time winner of the famous trophy with Arsenal — came off the bench to seal a 2-1 win at St. James' Park.

Brighton hosts Nottingham Forest or Ipswich in the next round.

With the game locked at 1-1 and seemingly heading to a penalty shootout, Welbeck produced a brilliant finish in the 114th to lift the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from a narrow angle. The 34-year-old former England forward had timed his run perfectly to beat Newcastle's offside trap and meet Solly March's throughball. And despite running away from goal, he managed to turn and clip his shot into the back of the net.

Newcastle led 1-0 through Alexander Isak's penalty in the 22nd, but Yankuba Minteh leveled in the 44th.

Both teams had players sent off in the second half — Anthony Gordon for Newcastle in the 83rd and Tariq Lamptey in added time.

Fabian Schar thought he'd scored a late extra-time winner for the hosts but it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Welbeck's goal secured a fifth-straight win for Brighton in all competitions.

Newcastle is hoping to end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy and can still achieve that this season when it plays Liverpool in the English League Cup final later this month.

Quarterfinal draw

Four-time defending Premier League champion Manchester City travels to Bournemouth in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Second-tier Preston hosts Aston Villa.

