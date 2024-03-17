Man United beats Liverpool 4-3 after extra time to advance to FA Cup semifinals

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Amad scored in stoppage time of extra time to send Manchester United into the semifinals of the FA Cup with a dramatic 4-3 win against Liverpool on Sunday.

The substitute fired low into the bottom corner to beat Caoimhin Kelleher as United pounced late at Old Trafford following a Liverpool corner.

A thrilling quarterfinal match had seen both teams give away leads in a clash between English soccer's biggest rivals.

Scott McTominay had put United ahead in the 10th minute before goals from Alexis Mac Allister in the 44th and Mohamed Salah in the second minute of first-half stoppage time gave Liverpool the lead at the break.

Antony leveled in the 87th to send the game into extra time at 2-2.

Harvey Elliott restored Liverpool's lead in the 105th and Marcus Rashford leveled again seven minutes later.

The game looked set to go to penalties before Amad's winner.

