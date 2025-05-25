Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots as angry Villa misses out

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured the remaining Champions League spots on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were the big losers on Sunday - missing out in the race for the top five.

Villa was left with a sense of injustice after having a goal ruled out against Manchester United just moments before going behind and eventually losing 2-0 at Old Trafford.

A draw would have been enough for Unai Emery's team on a day when Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Everton.

Chelsea beat Forest 1-0 to secure a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

City ended the season in third place with a 2-0 win against Fulham. Arsenal was second behind champion Liverpool.

