Local

Magic star Banchero signs rookie max extension

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Paolo Banchero signs extension FILE - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero celebrates a 3-point shot against the Boston Celtics during the first half in game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series, April 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux/AP)
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic superstar Paolo Banchero has signed a five-year rookie max extension that could be worth up to $287 million.

The initial extension is worth $239 million, but his agent Mike Miller told ESPN the extension includes triggers that could boost that salary if he makes the All-NBA team or wins MVP or Defensive Player of the Year next season.

ESPN is reporting that this rookie extension includes a player option as well. That would be the first of its kind since Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2021.

This move locks down their core of Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs through the 2030 season.

Banchero was drafted by Orlando with the first overall pick in 2022 and he already has an NBA All-Star appearance under his belt.

Banchero had a career year this season, 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!