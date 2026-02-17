Madrid game at Benfica halted for several minutes as Vinícius says opponent racially insulted him

LISBON, Portugal — Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior accused an opponent of racially insulting him during Tuesday's Champions League game against Benfica, leading to the game being halted for nearly 10 minutes amid angry scenes at the Stadium of Light.

Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold called the incident “a disgrace to football” while Benfica manager Jose Mourinho said Vinícius had incited his players and fans by the way he celebrated his goal in the 1-0 win for Madrid.

Vinícius had just curled in a shot into the top corner when French referee François Letexier had to stop the match in the 52nd minute, making a signal with his arms to show that an accusation of racism had been made.

Benfica fans had reacted angrily to Vinícius celebrating his goal by dancing by the corner flag, throwing bottles and other objects toward the Madrid players. Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni then confronted Vinícius and said something while covering his mouth with his jersey.

The Brazil forward then suddenly pointed to his Argentine opponent and ran toward the referee.

Cameras picked up Vinícius telling Letexier that Prestianni called him “monkey.”

“What’s happened tonight is a disgrace to football,” Alexander-Arnold said after the game. “It’s overshadowed the performance, especially after such an amazing goal. Vini has been subjected to this a few times throughout his career, and for it to happen tonight and ruin the night for us as a team is a disgrace. There’s no place for it in football or society. It’s disgusting.”

The referee immediately stopped the match and crossed his arms above his head to start the anti-racism protocol. Vinícius, who is Black and has been repeatedly subjected to racist abuse in Spain, went to the sideline and sat in the dugout while play was stopped. Some of his teammates also started to walk toward the sideline.

Kylian Mbappé and midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni said the team considered leaving the field but eventually decided to continue playing. Mbappé said he asked Vinícius to see what he wanted to do.

The 20-year-old Prestianni just looked from afar as Vinícius talked to the referee.

“The players who were near said that (Prestianni) said something ugly, that shouldn’t be said,” Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said. “If you cover your mouth to say something it’s because you are saying something that is not nice. I’m proud of my teammates who defended Vini and of Vini.”

Both coaches, Benfica's Mourinho and Madrid's Álvaro Arbeloa, talked to Vinícius near the benches.

Mourinho said he did not want to say he believed one player over the other after talking to both, but criticized Vinícius for celebrating near the fans.

“Unfortunately he was not just happy to score that astonishing goal,” Mourinho told Amazon Prime. “When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way.”

Mourinho said he told Vinícius that the greatest player in Benfica's history — Eusébio — was black, but seemed to question why the Real Madrid player is so frequently targeted by racist abuse.

“There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium,” Mourinho said. “The stadium where Vinicius played something happened. Always.”

The referee appeared to show that he did not hear anything and gestured that Prestianni had the shirt over his mouth.

The Argentine player was not shown a yellow card and continued playing. He was substituted in the 81st and was applauded by Benfica fans.

The game restarted in the 60th and Vinícius was jeered loudly by the home crowd during the rest of the match.

He was hit by the bottle in the final minutes while near the sidelines in front of Benfica fans. The referee asked for an announcement to be made through the stadium's loudspeakers to warn fans not to through objects onto the field.

Mbappé, who was defending Vinícius while Benfica players confronted his teammate, was also jeered by Benfica supporters. Cameras also showed Mbappé apparently telling Prestianni that he was a racist, along with expletives.

“We can't accept that a player who plays in Europe's top competition behaves like that,” Mbappé said. “He shouldn't keep playing in the competition. Let's see what happens now.”

Mourinho sent off

Mourinho, a former Madrid coach, was shown a red card in the 86th for complaining to the referee.

He said the he referee was not awarding yellow cards to the Madrid players as he should have.

