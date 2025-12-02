Macario and Shaw score in 2-0 USWNT win over Italy to end 2025

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Catarina Macario scored in her third straight international match and the United States defeated Italy 2-0 on Monday night in the final game for the national team this year.

The United States has scored in 16 straight matches, including all 15 this year. The national team wrapped up 2025 12-3-0.

Macario scored the opening goal in the 20th minute with a strike from the corner of the box and up over Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante’s head and into the side netting of the far post.

Jaedyn Shaw added a second goal before halftime, taking a pass from Alyssa Thompson before squaring up and calmly finishing out of Durante’s reach to make it 2-0.

Claudia Dickey earned her fifth clean sheet in her sixth appearance in goal for the United States.

Macario had a pair of goals a 3-0 victory over Italy on Friday night in Orlando, Florida. Olivia Moultrie, who scored the other goal on Friday, was available off the bench Monday.

“I really enjoyed the performances of these two games,” U.S. coach Emma Hayes said, noting the contributions across the roster. “I think they’re my favorite performances of the year."

Macario, who plays for Chelsea, led the team this year with eight goals, including seven goals in her last seven starts. She nearly got a second goal at Ft. Lauderdale's Chase Stadium but it was disallowed because of a foul, denying her a third brace in her last three international games.

Hayes celebrated Macario's goal on the sidelines, explaining how the forward had clearly regained her form after a series of unfortunate injuries over the past several years.

“That’s what I was celebrating was, she’s got a little swagger back and that matters to her, not to me, because I always think she puts in great performances. But I saw tonight that there really is another level to her to go," Hayes said. “And I think I know she feels when she’s in this environment she feels valued and seen and supported.”

Macario and Emily Fox were among the players named earlier Monday as nominees for the women's U.S. Soccer Player of the Year award, joining Rose Lavelle, Alyssa Thompson and Sam Coffey.

Hayes made five changes to the starting lineup from Friday’s victory in the first game against Italy, going with veterans Naomi Girma, Lindsey Heaps, Fox and Macario. Three teenagers started for the United States, including 19-year-olds Claire Hutton and Jordyn Bugg and 18-year-old Lily Yohannes.

The U.S. national team will next gather from Jan. 17-27 for the team's annual camp in Carson, California, with a match planned against Paraguay and another against an undetermined opponent.

___

