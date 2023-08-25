Lyles makes it 2 for 2, and Jamaica's Jackson runs second-fastest time ever in 200

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Noah Lyles won the 200-meter world title Friday in 19.52 seconds, becoming the first man to complete the 100-200 sprint double at worlds since Usain Bolt did it for the third and final time back in 2015.

It was Lyles’ third straight world championship at 200 meters and cemented him as the man to beat at both distances less than a year from now at the Paris Olympics.

In the women's race, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson ran the second fastest time in history, a 21.41, to take her second straight world title at 200 meters. She beat American Gabby Thomas by .4 seconds and three steps, with Sha'Carri Richardson taking bronze to go with her gold in the 100.

Florence Griffith-Joyner's record of 21.34 is nearly 35 years old and Jackson has now run in the 21.4s twice — this adding to the 21.45 she ran at last year's worlds. It's got track fans thinking the record could be ready to go around 11 months from now in Paris.

Lyles has been talking about records, too.

His 19.52 came short of his recently stated goal of 19.10, which would have shattered the record of 19.19 Bolt set at worlds in 2009. Still, his latest victory was a runaway. He sling-shotted around the bend to beat Erriyon Knighton by .23, holding off any thought of a true rivalry with the 19-year-old American for another year.

