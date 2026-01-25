Sports

Luka Doncic beats the Mavericks again as Lakers rally in 4th for 116-110 victory

Lakers Mavericks Basketball Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) throws up a shot against Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists, and the Lakers erased a 15-point deficit in the final seven minutes of a 116-110 victory over the Mavericks on Saturday night in the star guard's second visit to Dallas since his shocking trade to Los Angeles almost a year ago.

LeBron James scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, when Rui Hachimura had a four-point play before another 3-pointer on the next possession to put the Lakers in front for good as Doncic improved to 4-0 against his former team.

Hachimura's 3-pointer for a 108-106 lead started an 11-2 run that Doncic capped with a driving layup for an eight-point edge, prompting the Slovenian star to turn his old bench and declare the game over.

Max Christie, who came to Dallas along with injured 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis in the trade for Doncic, scored 24 points. Naji Marshall had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Dallas' season-best four-game winning streak ended.

The Mavericks outscored the Lakers 41-14 from the start of the third quarter until early in the fourth, turning a 13-point deficit into a 14-point lead. Brandon Williams, who scored 20 points, had eight on a 10-2 run to finish the third, which started with a 20-4 Dallas burst.

The lead was 15 points with less than 7 minutes remaining when the Lakers started their rally, sparked by James after a slow start had him with a minus-28 rating early in the fourth.

Doncic didn't have to deal with the same emotions as his return to Dallas last season, when we wept on the bench during a tribute video before he was introduced. The NBA's scoring leader was 14 of 15 on free throws.

Lakers: A visit to Chicago on Monday is the halfway point of an eight-game trip, the longest of the season.

Mavericks: At Milwaukee on Sunday.

