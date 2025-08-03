Léon Marchand, Summer McIntosh and 12-year-old Yu Zidi hope to shine on the final day of the worlds

SINGAPORE — (AP) — French star Léon Marchand has broken one world record already in the 200-meter individual medley.

He'll try for a second on Sunday in the 400 IM on the closing day of the swimming world championships in Singapore, a record he set two years ago in the worlds in Fukuoka, Japan. That mark is 4 minutes, 02.50 seconds.

It would be Marchand's second gold in Singapore, where he's swimming a reduced schedule after winning four individual golds a year ago at the Paris Olympics.

He will swim from Lane 1, entering with a relatively slow qualifying time.

Summer McIntosh of Canada will be in the women's 400 IM, trying for her fourth gold. Her hope of winning five individual golds in the worlds — only Michael Phelps has done that — was crushed Saturday night when she was beaten by American Katie Ledecky in the 800 free. McIntosh finished third.

Chinese 12-year-old Yu Zidi has the No. 3 qualifying time as she shoots for a medal. She picked up a bronze medal in a relay — she swam in a prelim but not the final — but an individual medal would be astounding.

As a reminder, she is the same age as most sixth- or seventh-grade students, depending on the school system.

The Americans, frustrated throughout the meet with a case of "acute gastroenteritis" picked up in a training camp in Thailand, surged on Saturday with three golds to bring their gold-medal leading total to eight. Australia has seven.

The Americans have several gold-medal chances in Sunday's eight finals. Among them: world-record holder Bobby Finke in the 1,500 free, and the men's and women's 4x100 medley relays.

The Americans have the fastest qualifying times in both relays.

China, the Paris Olympic champions a year ago in the men's 4x100 medley, failed to qualify. China finished ninth, out of the top eight in a time of 3:32.69 seconds. They swam 3:27.46 to win in Paris.

Qin Haiyang and Pan Zhanle — two world-record holders — were on the team that missed out. They were both on the Paris team.

