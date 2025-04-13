Sports

Lithuanian and Cal Bears star Mykolas Alekna sets world record with a 247-plus feet throw

Discus-World-Record Athletics FILE - Mykolas Alekna, of Lithuania, competes in the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) (Bernat Armangue/AP)

RAMONA, Okla. — (AP) — Mykolas Alekna surpassed his world record in the discus twice on Sunday.

The Lithuanian star threw a discus 247 feet, 9 inches (75.56 meters) at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational. In his first attempt, he also had a record-breaking throw of 245-7 (74.89 meters).

The record is subject to ratification.

Last year at the same event, he broke a world record that had stood since 1986 and went on to earn a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

The 22-year-old Alekna is in his fourth year at the University of California. His father, Virgilijus, is a two-time Olympic champion in the discus.

Matt Denny of Australia, who won bronze at the 2024 Olympics, briefly held the world record with a throw of 245-3 (74.78 meters) before Alekna had two throws that put him back on top of the record books.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

