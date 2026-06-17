Lionel Messi becomes 2nd player to score in 5 World Cups, striking early for Argentina vs. Algeria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lionel Messi wasn't going to let some of soccer's biggest stars — Kylian Mbappé of France and Erling Haaland of Norway — steal the spotlight on the night Argentina began its World Cup title defense.

Making his record sixth appearance in the tournament Tuesday night, Messi found a crease through the Algerian defense and collected a pass from his Inter Milan teammate Rodrigo De Paul before easily beating goalkeeper Luca Zidane, giving Argentina an early 1-0 lead and making him the second player to score in five World Cups.

His goal came 20 years to the day that Messi made his World Cup debut for Argentina in a match against Serbia and Montenegro.

He scored in that game, too.

Cristiano Ronaldo also has scored in five World Cups. He is set to play in his sixth when Portugal opens against Congo on Wednesday.

Messi's latest, seemingly effortless highlight was his 14th World Cup goal, moving him into a tie for third on the career list with Mbappé — who scored twice in France's 3-1 win over Senegal earlier Tuesday — and Gerd Muller of West Germany. Miroslav Klose of Germany holds the record with 16, one ahead of Brazil great Ronaldo.

Haaland also scored two goals for Norway in a 4-1 win over Iraq as the stars came out to shine on Tuesday.

Messi, who turns 39 next week, had been dealing with a minor hamstring injury with Inter Miami that slowed him in the lead-up to the World Cup. But the eight-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, which honors global soccer's best player, had no problems in a tuneup last week with Iceland, scoring on a penalty kick while playing 20 minutes.

Messi's appearance against Algeria was the 200th of his international career, which began in 2005 at the age of 18. The only players with more are Portugal's Ronaldo, who will play in his 229th on Wednesday, and Bader al-Mutawa, who played in 202 for Kuwait.

Argentina is among four teams making their base camp in the Kansas City metro, and much as it has the rest of the world, Messi-mania has swept through the area ever since La Albiceleste's arrival about two weeks ago.

On match day, thousands of fans wearing his No. 10 jersey trekked into the home of the NFL's Chiefs on the outskirts of Kansas City, singing odes to their hero from Rosario. Meanwhile, during a watch party at the downtown Power & Light District, a goat accompanied by former NFL quarterback-turned Fox broadcaster Jameis Winston came on stage wearing an Argentina jersey.

The humorous moment seemed altogether fitting when Messi scored an hour later, because the argument that he is soccer’s GOAT — the greatest of all time — is becoming no argument at all with every World Cup goal he scores.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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