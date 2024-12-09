LeBron James misses 1st game this season, sidelined versus Portland due to left foot soreness

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James will sit out Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to left foot soreness, the NBA career scoring leader's first missed game of the season.

The 39-year-old James had been upgraded to probable early Sunday before being downgraded to doubtful less than two hours before tipoff. He officially was ruled out about 30 minutes before gametime.

James has played in the Lakers' first 23 games of the season, averaging 23.0 points with 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds.

Los Angeles got off to fast 10-4 start, but has lost seven of its last nine games, including falling 134-132 in overtime at Atlanta on Friday and stands at 12-11.

James had his seventh triple-double of the season in the loss, finishing with 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the 119th triple-double of his career.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick put a positive spin on James’ absence, saying the night off “could be good for him,” because Los Angeles doesn’t play again until Friday at Minnesota.

The Lakers also were without Austin Reaves for the fifth consecutive game with a left pelvic contusion. Anthony Davis was active after he was listed on the team’s status report as probable with left plantar fasciitis.

James, in his record-tying 22nd NBA season, has averaged 27.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 1,515 regular-season games. He has averaged 28.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 287 career playoff games, while reaching the postseason 17 times.

