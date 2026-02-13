LeBron James becomes the oldest player to have a triple-double in NBA history

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to have a triple-double, accomplishing the feat for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

James had 28 points and 12 assists when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 2:06 to play in the Lakers' 124-104 victory. James got a standing ovation when he checked out moments after grabbing his final rebound to complete his 123rd career triple-double, fifth-most in NBA history.

At 41 years and 44 days old, James broke the record held by Karl Malone, who recorded a triple-double for the Lakers when he was 40 years and 127 days old.

But the top scorer in NBA history hadn’t had a triple-double since last Feb. 1, 2025, in New York. That day is better remembered in Lakers history for the late-night breaking news of the trade that brought Luka Doncic to the Lakers in a seismic trade for Anthony Davis.

Malone had held the record as the oldest player with a triple-double since he had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on Nov. 28, 2003, during his final NBA season. James recorded the next 15 triple-doubles on that list, and he repeatedly came close to setting the record repeatedly over the past year, but didn’t quite reach it until the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break.

After missing Tuesday’s game against San Antonio, James was aggressive and active from the opening tip against the Mavericks in the absence of Luka Doncic. The NBA scoring leader missed his fourth straight game for the Lakers with a mild hamstring strain.

James put up 14 points and six assists in the first quarter alone, and he had 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds by halftime. He topped double digits in assists during the third quarter, and he played the entire fourth quarter before grabbing the 10th rebound.

James was selected for his 22nd All-Star appearance this weekend at Intuit Dome even though he has missed 18 games this season due to injury. That means James is ineligible for inclusion on his 22nd All-NBA team.

James entered this game averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Lakers, who are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race despite playing only 10 games with James, Doncic and Austin Reaves simultaneously healthy. James missed the first 14 games of the season while dealing with sciatica.

James has 152 career triple-doubles when the playoffs are included.

