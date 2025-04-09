LeBron James becomes first professional male athlete to have likeness depicted in a Ken doll

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — (AP) — Basketball great LeBron James has become the first professional male athlete to have his likeness depicted in a Ken doll.

Mattel Inc. unveiled the LeBron Ken doll on Wednesday to kick off the toy manufacturer's “Kenbassador” series. Last year, nine female athlete Barbies, including tennis star Venus Williams, were introduced.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication," James said. "Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

The LeBron doll wears sunglasses, headphones and an unzipped blue-and-white letterman's jacket with “LJ” on the left breast, his number 23 on the right sleeve and Ohio and crown patches on the other. His first name is on the back with “Just a kid from Akron” underneath. His T-shirt says “We Are Family,” a nod to the LeBron James Family Foundation. His blue shoes, of course, are Nikes.

The doll costs $75 and goes on sale Monday.

In an Associated Press-produced video of James seeing the doll for the first time, the “King” expressed his approval, repeatedly calling the doll "dope,” another word for “cool.”

While looking it over, he put an “I Promise” wristband on the doll's wrist and adjusted the strap on its fanny pack.

“OK, now we ready,” James said. “I mean, he might need to do a little lifting. Legs look a little skinny. Little fraily little fellow. Nah, that's dope.”

Mattel senior vice president Krista Berger noted that Ken is Barbie's longtime best friend and supporter.

“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” Berger said.

