Kylian Mbappé’s status for World Cup qualifiers is unclear as coach awaits medical update

PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps is awaiting a further update from his medical staff on Kylian Mbappé's ankle injury ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

Mbappé limped off late in the second half of Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Villarreal on Saturday. Moments after scoring his side's third goal he fell to the ground and then sat up clutching his right ankle, before walking off slowly but unassisted.

“I don't have any further information at the moment. An update will be given as usual, regardless of the player or the club he comes from,” Deschamps said Monday at a news conference. “I have spoken with him. He had a small problem but it's not (too serious) otherwise he wouldn't be coming today. We’ll take the time with the medical staff and see how it progresses.”

France hosts Azerbaijan on Friday at Parc des Princes in Paris and travels to play Iceland in Reykjavik on Monday. France tops Group D after winning its opening two games.

Mbappé is France's second all-time scorer with 52 goals and needs six more to overtake Olivier Giroud for the No. 1 spot.

His goal on Saturday was his 14th in 10 games for Real Madrid this season.

On Sunday he was in the crowd watching his younger brother Ethan Mbappé score for Lille against Paris Saint-Germain — the former club of both brothers.

