Kylian Mbappé scores his eighth goal of the World Cup, equaling Lionel Messi for the tournament lead

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kylian Mbappé is keeping pace with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

Mbappé made up for missing a first-half penalty in France’s quarterfinal match against Morocco on Thursday with a goal in the 60th minute. It was his eighth goal of the tournament, equal with Messi for the tournament lead and one ahead of Norway forward Erling Haaland.

Norway plays England in the quarterfinals on Saturday, and Messi will lead Argentina against Switzerland later that night.

Ousmane Dembélé scored six minutes later to give France a 2-0 lead. Mbappé was taken off in the 77th minute, turning and waving with both hands to the Gillette Stadium crowd as he walked off the field.

Mbappé also moved one behind Messi on the all-time World Cup scoring list, with 20 goals in 20 matches. Messi has 21 goals in 31 career World Cup matches over six tournaments, breaking the record of 16 that had been held by Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

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