Knicks coach Mike Brown would like league officials to consider post-NBA Cup scheduling changes

INDIANAPOLIS — New York Knicks coach Mike Brown believes that while there are benefits to winning the NBA Cup, league officials should address the post-tournament scheduling in the future.

The first-year coach rattled off the grueling stretch the Knicks now face after beating San Antonio 124-113 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The eight-day run that features five games in three different cities is capped by a noon tip at home Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Basically, I've been here for a week praising the NBA. The Cup is fun and first class and all that other staff,” Brown said before Thursday's game at Indiana. “But somehow, some way they need to take a look at the back end of the schedule — at least for anybody who's in the final game — because it's almost like you getting penalized for winning it, schedule wise.”

Brown detailed what it meant for the Knicks — immediately flying to Indiana, then heading home for games Friday against Philadelphia and Sunday against Miami. Then the Knicks are off to Minnesota for Tuesday's game before Thursday's matinee.

It's not just the schedule causing issues for the Knicks, though.

In the first matchup between last season's Eastern Conference finalists, both teams were short-handed.

Four injured players will continue to sit out for the Pacers — guards Tyrese Haliburton and Ben Sheppard along with forwards Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin. New York, meanwhile, will play without centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson as well as guards Josh Hart, Deuce McBride and Landry Shamet.

All nine are out with injuries.

Plus, Brown acknowledged he didn't follow his minutes limitations sheet as closely as he normally does during the most recent Cup games because he wanted to win the championship. Now, he plans to revert to his more traditional regular-season philosophy.

“Now we're back to our regular-season games, so minutes will go down to what I think they should be at for the rest of the season,” Brown said. “So I'll go back to watching guys' minutes more carefully, which is going to give other guys an opportunity.”

As for the Knicks' decision not to hang a banner, Brown called it an “organizational” decision. But he certainly thinks there's value to earning the title of Cup champs.

“What I did tell them was exactly what I just said, ‘Hey, heck of a month. Cherish this. We can talk about this for the rest of our lives, we can talk about this with our grandkids,'" Brown said. “But there's more to this season. This is a taste of what we can do. We can't afford to get comfortable because of winning it. We've got to go back to work.”

