Kings' Sabonis, LaVine out for rest of season after surgeries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgeries Wednesday.

Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, averaged 15.8 points and a team-leading 11.4 rebounds in 19 games this season. He was used sparingly since suffering a meniscus tear in November, playing in seven of Sacramento’s final eight games in January and appearing in only one game in February.

Sabonis, 29, had surgery in Los Angeles and will begin rehabilitation soon. The team said he will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp.

LaVine had surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger. The 30-year-old guard, who was a hot topic at the trade deadline, is in his second season with the Kings. He averaged 19.2 points and 2.3 assists in 39 games.

The Kings also said backup center Dylan Caldwell had an MRI on his left ankle that revealed an ankle sprain. He will be reevaluated in four weeks.

__

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.