Kevin Stefanski hired as Falcons coach after being let go by Browns

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Kevin Stefanski to be their head coach.

Stefanski, a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year with the Cleveland Browns, replaces Raheem Morris and will report to Falcons President Matt Ryan.

“We’re thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski who brings a clear vision for his staff, our team and a closely aligned focus on building this team on fundamentals, toughness and active collaboration with every area of the football operation,” Ryan said in a statement. “Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture. His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and in doing everything possible to put our players in the best position to succeed."

Stefanski was named AP Coach of the Year in 2020 after leading the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and their first playoff win since 1994 with an 11-5 record. He won it again in 2023 when the Browns made the playoffs and finished 11-6. Stefanski was 45-56 in Cleveland.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise,” Stefanski said. “I am grateful to Mr. (Arthur) Blank and Matt Ryan for trusting me to coach this football team and there are many talented players on our roster that I cannot wait to coach. We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud. We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go.”

Stefanski previously spent 14 years as an assistant in Minnesota under Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier and Mike Zimmer. He’s a former, two-time All-Ivy League defensive back at the University of Pennsylvania from 2000-04.

