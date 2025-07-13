Sports

Prince and Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Sinner

Britain Wimbledon Tennis Kate, Princess of Wales speaks to ballboys and ballgirls as she participates in the presentation ceremony for the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP)

LONDON — (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was scheduled to return to Wimbledon on Sunday along with her husband Prince William and their daughter Charlotte to watch the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and was scheduled to present the trophies after the match.

On Saturday, she was the only member of her family in the Royal Box for the women's final and gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

On Sunday they were set to be joined by King Felipe VI of Spain, a number of former Wimbledon champions and a slew of Hollywood celebrities.

Actors Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and John Lithgow were all set to be seated in the Royal Box, as was London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Last year, while recovering from cancer, Kate did not attend the women's final but was on hand for Alcaraz's win against Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.

She has been gradually returning to public duties and recently welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to Britain.

