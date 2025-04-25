Sports

Kaprizov scores 2 power-play goals to help the Wild beat Vegas 5-2 for a 2-1 series lead

By DAVE CAMPBELL
Golden Knights Wild Hockey Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)
By DAVE CAMPBELL

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Matt Boldy scored for the third straight game, Marco Rossi had his first career postseason goal and Marcus Foligno added an empty-netter.

Filip Gustavsson's glove stayed sharp in the net on a 30-save night for the Wild, who carried the momentum of their 5-2 road victory in Game 2 into the raucous Xcel Energy Center and kept it going throughout the night.

Game 4 is in Minnesota on Saturday.

Boldy and Kaprizov share the NHL lead with four goals this postseason. They've combined for 13 points. Nobody on the first line for the Golden Knights — Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone — has yet to even record a point.

Alex Pietrangelo scored on a long slap shot in the first period for Vegas after Minnesota took an early 2-0 lead, but Reilly Smith's short-handed goal with 8:26 remaining was the only other puck that got past Gustavsson.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!