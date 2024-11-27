Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke's Maliq Brown in the head

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected midway through the second half of the top-ranked Jayhawks' game against No. 11 Duke on Tuesday night for kicking the Blue Devils' Maliq Brown in the head.

Brown was assessed a personal foul for backing into Dickinson while both were going for a rebound. Dickinson was given a flagrant-2 for the kick, leading to the ejection. He initially remained in the bench area with his teammates before being escorted off the floor.

Dickinson entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Kansas led 57-55 at the time of his ejection.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.