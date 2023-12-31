Kanaan Carlyle, Spencer Jones lead the way as Stanford stuns No. 4 Arizona 100-82

STANFORD, Calif. — (AP) — Freshman guard Kanaan Carlyle scored 25 points, Spencer Jones added 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting and Stanford surprised No. 4 Arizona 100-82 in a Pac-12 matchup Sunday.

Andrej Stojakovic scored 16 points and center Maxime Raynaud had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal (6-6, 1-1).

Caleb Love led Arizona (10-3, 1-1) with 23 points and center Oumar Ballo added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The victory was Stanford’s first over a ranked opponent since beating Arizona last season and its eighth over a ranked team since 2020.

Stanford raced to an early lead, scoring the first seven points. After Ballo made a layup to bring the Wildcats within a point at the 6:56 mark of the first half, Stanford went on a 21-7 run for a 43-28 lead with under three minutes left in the first half.

The Cardinal got a big boost from both of its freshman guards off the bench in the first half. Carlyle scored 13 of his 25 points in the first half while making all four of his 3-point shots. Stojakovic scored nine points and grabbed two rebounds .

Arizona struggled to find a its rhythm in the first half, shooting 41.2% from the field and 25% from long distance.

Stanford led 44-35 at halftime.

Stanford's hot shooting continued in the second half. Jones scored 11 of the Cardinal's first 16 points after halftime.

Arizona closed withing 11 points at 80-69 when Ballo made a second-chance layup with just over seven minutes left in the game.

A layup by Jones gave Stanford a 95-75 lead with 2:57 left in the second half for its largest advantage of the game.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At UCLA on Wednesday.

Arizona: Home against Colorado on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.