Juventus has fired coach Igor Tudor after three straight losses

TURIN, Italy — Slumping Juventus fired coach Igor Tudor on Monday following three straight losses and an eight-match winless run.

Juventus hasn’t won since Sept. 13 and the announcement came a day after the team’s latest loss, a 1-0 defeat to Lazio — its fourth straight match without scoring a goal.

That left Juventus eighth in Serie A, six points below joint leaders Napoli and Roma and three below fourth-place Inter Milan.

Juventus also has just two points from its three Champions League matches.

Juventus said that reserve team coach Massimo Brambilla will take temporary charge of the team, including for Wednesday home match against Udinese.

"Juventus announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men's first team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci," the Serie A team said in a brief statement.

“The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers.”

Tudor was appointed in March to replace the fired Thiago Motta and initially given a contract until the end of the season — including the Club World Cup in the United States.

It was confirmed in June that the 47-year-old was to stay on after guiding Juventus to fourth place and the final Champions League spot with five wins in nine games in Serie A.

Tudor played for Juventus for nearly a decade from 1998-2007 and he previously coached Udinese, Hellas Verona and Lazio in Italy.

The Croatian was also an assistant coach to Andrea Pirlo at Juventus in 2020-21. Pirlo and Tudor were fired at the end of the season.

