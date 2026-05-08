Journeyman QB Taylor Heinicke retires after 7 NFL seasons and some memorable moments with Washington

Journeyman quarterback Taylor Heinicke, whose unique path to the NFL helped him become a fan favorite in Washington, has retired from the league.

The 33-year-old Heinicke posted a goodbye message on social media Thursday in which he thanked supporters from his seven NFL seasons. He also spent time with Minnesota, New England, Houston, Carolina, Atlanta and the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was best known for his Washington tenure, which included a 7-8 record over 15 starts in 2021. His time with the team started when he was signed to the practice squad in December 2020 as an emergency quarterback. He was separated from the other three QBs in case any of them tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t play.

Heinicke had been sleeping on his sister's couch in Atlanta and taking online classes to complete a degree at Old Dominion when Washington called. His previous stop had been as a backup in the XFL in 2019.

He ended up starting for Washington a month after his arrival, throwing for 306 yards and a touchdown and running for a score in a 31-23 playoff loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. It was enough to earn him a full-time job the following year.

“Many ups and downs throughout the years, but the ups outweigh the downs tenfold,” Heinicke wrote. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would’ve been able to live this life. … Excited for this next chapter of my life.”

Heinicke played one season for Atlanta after leaving Washington and one in Los Angeles in 2024. The Chargers released him last August, and he went unsigned. He played four games with the Chargers in 2024 and attempted five passes.

Heinicke started 30 NFL games, including that playoff loss, and threw for 6,969 yards with 40 TDs and 29 interceptions during his career. He also ran for three scores.

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