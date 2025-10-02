Josh Hart ejected from Knicks' preseason game after slipping to court and throwing ball

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Knicks forward Josh Hart was ejected from the opening game of the preseason Thursday after slipping to the court, then throwing the ball when a Philadelphia player tried to take it from him while he was on his back.

Hart had grabbed a defensive rebound early in the second quarter and was dribbling the ball upcourt when he fell in front of the 76ers bench. Philadelphia's Kennedy Chandler tried to steal the ball, and Hart turned away to protect it and threw it toward the other end of the court, earning the ejection.

Hart got up and limped off the court with what appeared to be lower back pain. The Knicks did not announce an injury.

The swingman came off the bench in the first game under new coach Mike Brown. Hart started last season until former coach Tom Thibodeau inserted center Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup alongside Karl-Anthony Towns during the Eastern Conference finals loss to Indiana. Brown went with that look Thursday.

Hart underwent a procedure on his right ring finger in July after sustaining the injury during the playoffs. He recently aggravated the injury and said he expects to wear a splint this season.

