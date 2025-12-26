Jokic's 56-point triple-double powers Nuggets past Timberwolves in OT

DENVER — Nikola Jokic recorded a 56-point triple-double and set an NBA record with 18 points in overtime, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 142-138 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Jokic broke Stephen Curry’s record of 17 overtime points from 2016, making it the highest by any player in regular season or NBA playoffs.

Jokic added 16 rebounds and 15 assists and Jamal Murray scored 35 points as the Nuggets improved to 3-0 this season against the Wolves, who got 44 points from Anthony Edwards, only to see him get ejected in the extra period for arguing foul calls.

The Nuggets won despite being down three starters, including Cameron Johnson, who injured his right knee at Dallas on Tuesday night.

Edwards made good on his prediction for a big Christmas night performance, leading Minnesota back from a 15-point deficit in the final 5 1/2 minutes of regulation and hitting a twisting 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 126-all.

Edwards added seven quick points as the Wolves opened the extra period on a 9-0 run, but as the Nuggets fought back, Edwards picked up two technical fouls and was ejected.

In the leadup to the game, Edwards told ESPN: “I’m gonna have 30 points for sure. I might have 40. But it’s gonna be a night.”

Was it ever.

For Jokic.

In the extra period, Jokic was 3 for 3 from the floor, including 2 for 2 from long range to go with a 10-for-11 performance at the foul line.

After blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets fell behind 124-115, but went on an 11-2 run to tie it at 126-all

The Nuggets are down three starters after Johnson hyperextended his right knee Tuesday night in Dallas. Johnson joined Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) on the sideline for Denver.

With Johnson out, Tim Hardaway Jr. got the start and scored 19 points.

By the third quarter, Joker had his 179th career triple double, two shy of Oscar Roberton for second place in NBA history.

