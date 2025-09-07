John Mateer has 2 TDs rushing, 1 passing as No. 18 Oklahoma beats No. 15 Michigan 24-13

NORMAN, Okla. — (AP) — John Mateer ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 15 Michigan 24-13 on Saturday night.

Mateer, a transfer from Washington State playing in his first marquee game for the Sooners, passed for 270 yards and ran for 74.

Deion Burks caught seven passes for 101 yards and Jaren Kanak added five catches for 69 yards for the Sooners (2-0), who got a much-needed signature win for coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma held the Wolverines to 288 total yards.

Justice Haynes ran for 125 yards for the Wolverines (1-1). Bryce Underwood, Michigan's highly touted freshman quarterback, played in a hostile environment for the first time and struggled. He completed 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards.

It was the second meeting between the blue-blood programs. Michigan is the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in wins, while Oklahoma has the most victories since World War II.

Mateer's 2-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left in the first half put the Sooners up 14-0. Haynes broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half to cut Oklahoma's lead to 14-7, but the Wolverines got no closer.

The takeaway

Michigan: The Wolverines didn't seem to trust Underwood. When he did pass, he was under duress and never seemed comfortable.

Oklahoma: The Sooners weren't great running the ball for much of the game, but they controlled the clock late in the fourth quarter. A 16-play, 78-yard drive led to a short field goal by Tate Sandell. The Sooners should move up in the next AP Top 25 poll.

Up next

Michigan hosts Central Michigan on Saturday.

Oklahoma visits Temple on Saturday.

