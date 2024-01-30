Joe Hortiz agrees to terms to become Los Angeles Chargers general manager per AP source

COSTA MESA, Calif. — (AP) — Joe Hortiz is going from assembling talent for John Harbaugh to leading the football operations with Jim Harbaugh.

Hortiz has agreed to terms to become the Los Angeles Chargers general manager, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made the announcement.

Hortiz — who was one of nine candidates to interview for the job — will replace Tom Telesco, who was fired on Dec. 15 after nearly 11 seasons as GM.

Hortiz has spent his entire NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. He started as an area scout in 1998 and has been the Ravens director of player personnel for seven seasons. Hortiz has overseen all aspects of pro and college scouting since 2019.

Jim Harbaugh was hired as Chargers head coach last Wednesday and will hold his first news conference on Thursday. Harbaugh was in Baltimore on Sunday for the AFC championship game when the Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hortiz's first interview with the Chargers was on Jan. 13. He had a second interview last Friday.

New York Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown was the only other candidate to get a second interview.

Hortiz won't need to find a franchise quarterback since the Chargers already have one in Justin Herbert. But he will have to make a lot of key roster decisions with the Bolts at least $45 million over the salary cap. Wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, along with linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, have cap numbers of at least $30 million for the 2024 season.

Los Angeles also has the fifth overall pick in April's draft after a disappointing 5-12 season, including five straight losses to end the campaign.

The other candidates interviewed were interim GM JoJo Wooden, Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, New Orleans Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland, Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Chicago co-director of player personnel Jeff King and NFL chief football administrative officer Dawn Aponte.

