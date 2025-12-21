J.J. McCarthy leaves the Vikings' game at the Giants with a right hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — J.J. McCarthy was knocked out of the Minnesota Vikings' game against the New York Giants on Sunday with an injury to his right, throwing hand. The team said he would not return.

McCarthy was crushed by unblocked pass rusher Brian Burns on a strip sack with 24 seconds remaining in the first half. The 22-year-old quarterback walked off the field with trainers after the play that resulted in a fumble recovery and a touchdown for the Giants.

Rookie backup Max Brosmer replaced McCarthy to take Minnesota's final snap before halftime and took a knee.

McCarthy missed a game late last month while in concussion protocol and has also been sidelined by a sprained right ankle after his entire rookie year was wiped out by a torn meniscus in his right knee.

He was 9 of 14 for 108 yards passing, ran for a TD and had a would-be pick-6 before getting hurt in a game that has no playoff implications. The 6-8 Vikings were eliminated before beating Dallas last weekend, and the 2-12 Giants are on an eight-game losing streak.

